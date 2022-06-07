German intelligence says terrorist PKK is biggest foreign extremist group in country

The terrorist group PKK is the biggest foreign extremist group in Germany, the country's intelligence report said on Tuesday.

According to annual intel report, the terrorist group PKK has 14,500 followers in Germany alongside using country for fundraising, recruitment, and spreading propaganda.

Followers of PKK terror group committed more than 300 crimes last year in Germany, including violent attacks, resulting in personal injury, property damage, the report added.

PKK terrorist group raised around $17.85M through various campaigns in Germany last year, German intelligence agency BfV stressed.

German authorities have also identified some 150 PKK terrorists who took part in armed attacks in Syria and Iraq and returned to Germany in recent years.

German intel chief emphasized that the PKK terror group is using various associations in country to recruit young people as foreign fighters.

"PKK remains an international terror organization, it continues violent attacks, killings," German intel chief Thomas Haldenwang said.