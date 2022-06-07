Founder of British neo-Nazi group jailed for 8.5 years

The founder of a proscribed far-right terror group in Britain was jailed for 8.5 years on Tuesday.

Alex Davies, the founder of National Action, was found guilty of terrorism charges last month. He was described as the "extremist's extremist" at the court.

Davies is the final member of the proscribed group who was charged with the terrorism offences.

The group modelled itself on Nazi SS stormtroopers and toured the country joining flash demonstrations, which often turned violent, according to counter-terrorism police.

In May 2016, Davies was seen shouting into a megaphone in front of a banner containing the words "Refugees not welcome: Hitler was right."

The National Action was proscribed as a terror organization in December 2016, and its various members, including former and active members of British security forces and army were charged with terrorism offences.

The anti-Semitic and white supremacist group had celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in June 2016 by Thomas Mair.

The group describes itself as a "National Socialist youth organization." But former Home Secretary Amber Rudd had called it "racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic."

"It has absolutely no place in a Britain that works for everyone," she said.