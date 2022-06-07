Ex-president lashes out at Russia-hating 'degenerates', vows to work to "make them disappear"

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev lashed out on Tuesday at those who "hate" Russia, calling them "degenerates" and vowing to work to "make them disappear".

"I am often asked why my Telegram posts are so harsh. The answer is I hate them. They are bastards and degenerates," Medvedev, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said on messaging app Telegram.

"They want death for us, Russia. And while I'm alive, I will do everything to make them disappear," the 56-year-old said, without providing further details.

Medvedev, who served as president between 2008 and 2012, is now deputy head of the Security Council.

Medvedev, post-Soviet Russia's only one-term president, promised, when he took office in 2008, to make Russia a freer, more democratic country, creating unprecedented hopes for change.

But his agreement at a congress of the ruling United Russia party in September 2011 to willingly renounce his claim to a second term and swap jobs with then prime minister Putin earned him mockery not just from the opposition but also from many of his former supporters.

Since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine on February 24 and the subsequent onset of unprecedented Western sanctions Medvedev has published increasingly harshly-worded posts on social media.

In May, Medvedev said the West should not expect Russia to continue food supplies if it slaps Moscow with "insane" sanctions over Ukraine.



















