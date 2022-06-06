Zelensky says situation 'very difficult' for Ukraine if Russia breaks through, warns of grain stuck in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Russian forces had the numerical advantage in the battle for the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but that Ukraine's forces had "every chance" of fighting back.

Zelenskiy told reporters at a briefing in Kyiv that the situation would become very difficult for Ukraine if Russia breaks through in the eastern region of Donbas.

"Our strongest guarantee of unblocking export corridors is anti-ship weapon systems," he said, adding that currently 22-25 million tonnes of grain is stuck in Ukraine, a number that could increase to 75 million tonnes by autumn.

Zelensky reiterated his call for more weapons from the West stressing that he wants them to arrive quicker.