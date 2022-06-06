UK Foreign Secretary Truss backs PM Johnson in confidence vote

British foreign minister Liz Truss said she was backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a confidence vote due to take place later on Monday among lawmakers from their Conservative Party.

"The Prime Minister has my 100% backing in today's vote and I strongly encourage colleagues to support him," Truss said on Twitter.

"He has delivered on COVID recovery and supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression . He has apologised for mistakes made. We must now focus on economic growth."

Truss has been considered as a potential successor to Johnson.