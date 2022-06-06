Türkiye reiterates discomfort over PKK terrorist activities in Italy

Türkiye on Monday reiterated its discomfort over the activities of the terrorist group PKK in Italy, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Giorgio Marrapodi, Italy's ambassador to Ankara, was summoned on Monday to the Turkish Foreign Ministry to convey Türkiye's discomfort over a PKK demonstration in Rome, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The demonstration included symbols of the outlawed terrorist group and photos of its convicted terrorist ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan, despite previous protests by the Turkish Embassy in Rome.

Türkiye reiterated its dissatisfaction with PKK propaganda spreading into the public sphere, its activities under the guise of an NGO, and the 2020 granting of honorary local citizenship to Ocalan by the town of Fossalto in southern Italy.

Türkiye also repeated its demand that the Italian government prevent such actions by terrorist groups and its sympathizers and stressed the responsibility of the Italian government.

Despite the PKK being officially banned in the European Union, a number of its member states have allowed demonstrations and fundraising by the terrorist group, including in recent weeks.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the EU, and the US, is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.