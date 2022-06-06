Serbia reaffirms interest to boost military cooperation with Turkey

Serbia's defense chief on Monday reaffirmed the country's interest in boosting military cooperation with Turkey.

Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic's remarks came in a written statement after meeting Turkish Ambassador Hami Aksoy in the capital Belgrade.

Stefanovic expressed his expectation that cooperation between Turkey and Serbia will strengthen in both sides' interest, especially in the areas of military-economic and military-technical ties.

For his part, Aksoy said that they agreed to hold a defense industry cooperation meeting in Turkey later this year.

"Bilateral and regional issues, including the Ukraine crisis, were discussed during the meeting," said Aksoy, adding that they followed up on talks held last October in Turkey between Stefanovic and Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

Aksoy confirmed the Turkish side's determination to intensify defense cooperation.

Earlier in April, Serbia reaffirmed its intention to purchase Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 combat drones, which have been in high demand worldwide.

Countries including Ukraine, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Poland have already purchased the drones, with Poland last year becoming the first EU and NATO member state to acquire drones from Turkey.