Russian foreign minister forced to cancel Serbia visit due to flight ban

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been forced to a cancel a two-day visit to Serbia after Montenegro, North Macedonia and Bulgaria closed their airspace to his plane, reports said Sunday.

Lavrov had been set to visit Serbia's capital Belgrade from June 6 -7 and hold talks with President Aleksandar Vucic.

Vucic was scheduled to meet with Russian Ambassador Aleksandar Bocan-Harcenko on Monday morning regarding the three countries' decision.

Vucic had planned to discuss gas supply to Serbia including matters pertaining to its price and quantity as well as supply security during Lavrov's visit.

It would have been the first visit of a high-ranking Russian official to Serbia since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis and at a time when the European Union is preparing a new series of sanctions against Moscow.

Last Sunday, the Serbian leader announced a new three-year gas supply contract with Russia.

The deal was likely to have been signed during Lavrov's visit.

Belgrade's current 10-year gas supply contract with Russian energy giant Gazprom expires on Tuesday.