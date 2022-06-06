German Minister Roth arrives in Odessa for two-day visit

German Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth arrived in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Monday for a two-day visit, at the invitation of her Ukrainian counterpart Olexandr Tkachenko.



"We want to show how culture is under attack," Roth said. Odessa has been the target of Russian shelling: Moscow aims to take control there due to the strategic position in the Black Sea.



Millions of tons of Ukrainian grain are currently stuck in the city, causing food prices to soar worldwide. Russia and Ukraine are in negotiations with Turkey to find a solution for the release of the grains.



According to the pro-Moscow newspaper Izvestia, Turkish military forces would take over demining operations and also escort ships as far as neutral waters. Russian warships would then escort the vessels carrying grain to the Bosporus.



Roth is to meet Odessa state Governor Maksym Marchenko and city Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov. She has showed her support for Ukrainian artists in Germany several times.



In Odessa, she plans to visit some of the city's cultural institutions, such as the Odessa Film Studio and the Philharmonic Theatre.



As the fighting continues, the Ukrainian military confirmed the death of a senior pro-Russian separatist general. He had been in the field. The confirmation comes following a report by Russian state television on Sunday.



Kutuzov was reportedly killed while leading a Russian attack on a village near the town of Popasna in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military earlier reported that the Russian offensive had been unsuccessful and that the enemy was forced to retreat with "considerable losses."



Several Russian generals have lost their lives since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, though Moscow has only officially confirmed the death of four.



There were reports of shelling of the village of Tyotkino in the Kursk region in western Russia, close to the border with Ukraine, according to a Russian official.



"There were no deaths or injuries," Governor Roman Starovoit wrote on the vkontakte social network.



He said the target was a bridge in the town, which was used by the Russian army to supply troops fighting in Ukraine. But a residential building and the local sugar factory had been hit.



There were also worries about strikes on Ukraine, after a round of missiles struck at the weekend.



"We should still understand that the war is in its hot phase and Kiev remains the Russian Federation's main target," said Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar.



Meanwhile, in the embattled eastern city of Severodonetsk, the position of Ukrainian forces has deteriorated according to Luhansk regional governor Serhii Haidai, who described the situation as "rather dynamic."



After retaking half the city, Ukrainian government forces have been forced to retreat to the city's industrial zone, Haidai says.



"They are using a tactic of simply razing everything to the ground, so that nothing is left in order to consolidate their position," Haidai told Ukrainian television in describing the way Russian forces were conducting their campaign.



Since the start of the war, Ukraine has been asking the West for heavy weapons deliveries, but that has been a difficult negotiation so far.



On Monday, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Roubles described arms deliveries to Ukraine as an "extremely delicate issue" that required "the greatest discretion" in remarks to broadcaster Telecinco.



She noted that Russia had repeated threats to countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.



However, Robles also said that Spain would act "within its capabilities and in coordination with its partners" in doing all it could to support the "heroic courage" of the Ukrainians.



