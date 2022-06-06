News World Floods, trees down, some injuries as severe storms rage in the Alps

Austria and Switzerland were pounded by severe storms that caused damage and flooding throughout the Alpine region that led to damage and some injuries in the worst-hit areas.



The weather front moved from west to east across Switzerland and Austria late into Sunday night. Several trees fell onto the Tauern motorway in Salzburg, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.



Clearing operations were hampered due to heavy traffic as people mark the long holiday weekend. The problems were exacerbated by the closure of two tunnels due to power outages.



The strong winds blew the roofs from some houses, while cellars were flooded by the heavy rainfall.



Some 30,000 households were temporarily without power in parts of Upper Austria.



Three people were injured in the Swiss canton of Valais. Two people were hit by a tent that had blown away, police said.



In Switzerland, some buildings were also damaged by the winds, reaching up to 132 kilometres per hour, plus hail and heavy rain.


























