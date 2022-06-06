EU says Russia 'directly responsible' for any grain shortages

Due to its war against Ukraine, Russia is "directly responsible" for shortages in the international trade in grains, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Sunday.

"Russia's ongoing blockade of Ukraine's ports is preventing the export of tons of grain, like corn and wheat, currently trapped in Ukraine, one of the main world producers," Josep Borrell stated on Twitter.

Borrell pointed out that EU sanctions target Russia's capacity to continue the war and do not target wheat, adding agriculture products and their transport are "explicitly excluded" from sanctions.

"Russia is directly responsible for any shortages in international trade in grains, and instead of ending its aggression, is actively seeking to transfer responsibility on international sanctions. This is #disinformation," he added.

Borrell went on to say that the bloc will continue to show solidarity with countries in addressing the war's consequences.

Russian President Vladimir Putin "needs to end his war against Ukraine. Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored," he underlined, adding this is in the interest of the whole world.

According to UN estimates, at least 4,183 civilians have been killed and 5,014 injured in Ukraine since the war began with Russia, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

More than 6.9 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced.