At least 11 dead after coal mine explosion in Colombia

At least 11 people were killed after a coal-mine explosion in Colombia last week.



The country's civil defence authority said on Twitter on Monday that searches for three missing people are still ongoing after the accident near the town of El Zulia.



An explosion of methane gas and coal dust caused landslides and a high concentration of carbon monoxide, the Colombian mining authority explained as the cause of the accident.



According to media reports, rescuers were initially unable to reach the 14 trapped miners. The rescue was difficult due to the unstable shaft and the concentration of gas.



The mine was closed last year because of another incident and had only recently been allowed to resume operations, a spokesperson for the local mining administration told the newspaper La Opinión.



At that time, it was closed for improvements to the ventilation in the mine, which has been in operation for about 30 years.