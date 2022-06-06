32 journalists killed in Ukraine since war began, says minister

At least 32 journalists have been killed in Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, the Ukrainian culture and information policy minister said on Monday.

As Ukraine marks its annual Journalists Day, Oleksandr Tkachenko hailed all journalists working in the war-ravaged country as "heroes."

"Eternal memory to our fighters of information front. All journalists today who work 24/7 are heroes. Our information front is strong thanks to all of you," he said on Twitter.

His tweet also included a montage of video clips and pictures of all media personnel killed in Ukraine since Russia launched the war on Feb. 24.

According to the latest UN estimates, at least 4,183 civilians have been killed and 5,014 injured in Ukraine, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

More than 6.98 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to UN figures.













