Swedish government hangs in balance as no-confidence vote looms

Political crisis in Sweden is threatening to come to a head after Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned on Friday that she would resign if Justice Minister Morgan Johansson is voted out of office in a no-confidence vote initiated by the far-right Democrats of Sweden.

"The political decisions that we take in Sweden, we take them together in the government. So, if you dismiss a minister because of political decisions, then, of course, you dismiss the whole government," Andersson said at a news conference.

Jimmie Akesson, chairman of the far-right Democrats of Sweden, was backed by leaders of the right-wing Moderates, Christian-Democrats, and Liberals after he proposed the no-confidence vote for Johansson.

The vote will be held next week and for now, the backing of these four parties represents 174 seats, meaning they need one more vote for the no-confidence vote to succeed.

The other four parties -- the ruling Social Democrats, Left Party, Greens, and the Centre Party -- also command 174 votes and are expected not to back Akesson in his attempt to remove Johansson.

SWEDEN'S NATO BID IN JEOPARDY

This fresh uncertainty comes as Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, attempts to join NATO after the two countries formally applied to do so on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

Andersson's resignation could have "a huge impact" when it comes to NATO membership as "a caretaker government will not be fully able to negotiate," said Anders Lindberg, political editor-in-chief at the Stockholm-based Aftonbladet daily.

This would likely prolong the process of accession for Sweden, he said. "Possibly past the NATO summit. So, it can have a huge impact."

Anders Sannerstedt, a political scientist at Lund University, agreed that a caretaker government could not act in the NATO process.

"The whole process would be delayed. This would also affect Finland. The decision to apply for membership has broad political support and will not be reversed.

3 MONTHS TO ELECTIONS

Facing political turmoil, the Nordic country is three months away from a general election and is witnessing a war at its doorstep, with Russia threatening military action in Sweden over its NATO application.

"I think that very few people fear a military attack from Russia right now. But in the long run, Russia might want to reconquer the Baltic states, and that might affect Swedish territory, primarily the island Gotland in the Baltic Sea," said Sannerstedt. "And of course, many people expect cyberattacks from Russia. And we remember the Cold War and the Soviet Union."

Sweden has been no stranger to political crises in recent years -- a difficult 134 days of negotiations in 2018 and 2019 when a minority government was formed by the Social Democrats and the Green Party. Two crises then followed last year after then-Prime Minister Stefan Lofven lost a no-confidence vote and was forced to resign.

"I would say that the public is tired of political games like this. My guess is that the opposition will be seen as irresponsible regardless of the outcome. It is a really awkward moment to start a domestic crisis," said Lindberg.

In the last 10 years, the balance between the left and right in Swedish politics shifted dramatically and some claim that the entry of the radical right Sweden Democrats into parliament in 2010 is to blame for the recent political crisis.

"Nobody wants a governmental crisis at this moment. The parties want to concentrate on the electoral campaign. People might think that the parliament is a playhouse with irresponsible children," said Sannerstedt.