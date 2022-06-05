North Korea launches 8 ballistic missile into East Sea

North Korea launched at least eight short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, South Korean media reported Sunday.

It is the third provocation since the inauguration of new South Korean President Yoon-Seok-yeol last month and the 18th since the beginning of 2022, according to state-run news agency, YNA.

Military authorities are analyzing details of the launch such as the missile's range and altitude, it noted.

The agency also noted that military authorities believe that much of the preparation for the seventh nuclear test has recently been completed and an order to launch is waiting to be given by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

It also drew attention to the fact that launces came two days after South Korea and the US finished a three-day exercise in international waters off Okinawa mobilizing the USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, apparently to send a stern message against North Korea's continued missile provocations.

"While strengthening monitoring activities and vigilance, our military, in close cooperation with the United States, is maintaining a full readiness posture," said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to YNA.





