Missing located as work continues at deadly German rail accident site

Identification of the five people who died in an Alpine rail accident has largely been completed, police in southern Germany said on Sunday, as wreckage was removed from the site.



Three women aged 32, 39 and 70 were killed in Friday's derailment, the police said. A 51-year-old woman also died, according to current information. The fifth victim was a teenage boy, whose body was recovered only on Saturday.



One of the more than 40 injured remains in a critical condition.



All those who had initially been thought missing have now been identified, according to state officials.



There was still no clarity on the cause of the accident. Rail experts are working on the assumption of a technical defect of some kind, Bavarian Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter said.



Rescue services deployed a heavy-lifting crane weighing 250 tons to lift the derailed engine.



Construction engineers used an excavator to break up an overturned carriage which was lifted onto a nearby road. Half of it has been removed, according to a spokesperson for rail operator Deutsche Bahn.



It is unclear when the railway line can be used again, the operator said on Sunday, as the work clearing the track is expected to take some time.



Those efforts are likely to be further hampered by deteriorating weather conditions as heavy thunderstorms were forecast for the region throughout the evening.



There were 140 passengers on the train, which was travelling from Garmisch-Partenkirchen to Munich. Several children were among the injured. Some of those who were badly injured had to undergo emergency surgery.



The accident occurred near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, an Alpine resort on the border with Austria that hosted the 1936 Winter Olympics. This year's G7 summit, hosted by Germany, is due to take place later this month at the nearby Schloss Elmau.



The work clearing the railway line is also still affecting road traffic in the area, with police setting up diversions. Access to the Passion Play in nearby Oberammergau is still possible, officials said.



