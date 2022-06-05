Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa complex in Jerusalem to mark Jewish holiday

Hundreds of Israeli settlers on Sunday forced their way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem to mark the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

In a statement, the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees holy sites in Jerusalem, said more than 450 settlers entered the site through the compound's Al-Mugharbah Gate under Israeli police protection.

According to the statement, large numbers of Israeli police were deployed at the site and closed the Al-Qibli mosque, one of Al-Aqsa compound's mosques.

Setter groups have earlier called on supporters to storm Al-Aqsa complex to mark the Jewish holiday of Shavuot (Feast of Weeks), which lasts until Monday.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed settlers into the compound almost daily.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.



