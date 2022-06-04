War could last another two to six months, Ukrainian advisor says

An advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted that the war with Russia could last up to half a year longer.



"This could drag on for another two to six months," presidential advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said in an interview with the opposition Russian portal Medusa late on Friday, with the size of weapons stockpiles a key factor.



Another main factor was how the mood in Europe, Ukraine and Russia may change over time, he said.



There would only be peace negotiations, he added, if the situation on the ground changed and Russia no longer felt it could dictate the conditions.



He warned that territorial concessions to Russia would not end the war. Some cities, like Mariupol and now Severodonetsk where the fiercest fighting is taking place, effectively no longer existed, he said.



Podoliak estimated Russian losses at a total of 80,000 people so far. This included dead and wounded among the regular army, the separatists and the mercenary force Wagner.



He said that after a disastrous initial phase of the war for Moscow, with up to 1,000 war dead per day, the current losses of Russian and Ukrainian troops were "comparable."



Zelensky had recently put Ukrainian losses at up to 100 dead and 500 wounded per day.