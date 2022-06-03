Ukrainian military: Russian army amassing forces outside Slovyansk

The Russian army is amassing forces for an attack on the city of Slovyansk in eastern Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.



The Ukrainian military said on Facebook that there were up to 20 Russian combat units with armoured infantry, artillery and air defence, numbering 600 to 800 soldiers.



Slovyansk is part of the Donetsk administrative region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia has set its sights on completely conquering in a war that has been going on for 100 days.



The city is close to Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region, which has been embattled for days. The Russians say Severodonetsk is almost completely in their hands, but Ukraine says it has regained one-fifth of the city despite heavy artillery fire from the Russian side.





