Two injured in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan border clash

At least two Kyrgyz border guards, including one in serious condition, were wounded when a fighting broke out between the border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry said on Friday.

The clash between the border guards of the Central Asian neighbors erupted in the Bulak-Bashy town of Kyrgyzstan's Batken region due to border violation, the press center of Kyrgyzstan's Border Service of the State Committee for National Security said in a statement.

The fighting, which involved the use of mortars, started as the border guards of Tajikistan illegally breached the Kyrgyz frontier, the statement claimed.

It also stressed that all measures were taken to prevent the escalation of tensions, while the Tajik border guards were urged for an immediate cessation of the armed clashes.

Later, the committee announced that the conflict due to the border violation was settled.

In January, tensions between civilians of the two countries flared into conflict between border guard soldiers, but later the two states agreed on a complete cease-fire at the border.