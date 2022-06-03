Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" five more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

In a written statement, the ministry said the Turkish troops are continuing their counter-terrorism operation in the region with full determination.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in the Operation Claw-Lock area which is conducted in the northern Iraqi territories.

Türkiye launched the Operation Claw-Lock in April to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions. It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists who hide in northern Iraq and plot cross-border attacks in Turkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.