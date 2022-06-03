'This time we must do something': Biden urges 'ban' on private assault weapons

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that current gun control efforts are not about taking away anyone's guns, noting that too many everyday places in America have become killing fields.

Speaking from the White House, the president said that nothing has been done after many mass shootings, but this time we must actually do something.

He urged lawmakers to ban privately-owned assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in order to curb the mass shootings plaguing the country.

"How much more carnage are we willing to accept?" Biden asked in a prime time television broadcast from the White House, saying that short of a ban the age for purchasing such weapons should be raised from 18 to 21.

Emphasizing the need to strengthen the background checks and red flag laws, Biden said that "We should repeal liability shield for gun manufacturers."

"We should have safe storage laws and personal liability for not locking up a gun," he said.

"It's time for the senate to do something," he reiterated.

Biden also drew attention to the mental issues within the US, saying that: "There is a serious mental health crisis in the country."

"We need more mental health services."

He said he supports the bipartisan group in the Senate that is trying to find a common ground and criticized the majority of the Republicans for their "unconscionable" refusal to take any action.

It is "time for the Senate to do something," Biden said, adding that lawmakers "can't fail the American people again."