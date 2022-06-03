Russian forces scoring tactical success against Ukraine, says UK Defense Ministry

A Ukrainian flag waves over a house destroyed by shelling in the village of Moshchun, Kyiv region (AFP)

Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are achieving tactical successes against defending Ukrainian forces, according to an intelligence report from the UK's Ministry of Defense.

In the east, Moscow also appears to have the initiative in the Donbas region and is occupying 90% of Luhansk as the war enters its 100th day.

"Russia is now achieving tactical success in Donbas. Russian forces have generated and maintained momentum and currently appear to hold the initiative over Ukrainian opposition," said a ministry statement.

"Russia controls over 90% of Luhansk oblast and is likely to complete control in the next two weeks. Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign," the ministry added.

However, despite building momentum on the eastern front and expanding its control over the Donbas region, Russian forces have not made any significant advances on other fronts.

Additionally, Russian advances in the east are dwarfed by its failed initiatives to advance in the north and the west, where it failed to capture the capital Kyiv.

Upon failing to capture Kyiv, the Kremlin withdrew its forces from the north and west and redeployed them in the east, where it began a second phase of the conflict.

"Russia has not been able to generate manoeuvre or movement on other fronts or axes, all of which have transitioned to the defensive."

"In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time."

According to UN estimates, at least 4,113 civilians have been killed and 4,916 injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

Over 6.8 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.