Russia says it sees risks from Germany 'remilitarising'

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday that increased German military spending meant the country was remilitarising and this would increase security risks.

"We perceive the statement of the German Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) as yet another confirmation that Berlin has set a course for an accelerated remilitarisation of the country. How could this end? Alas, this is well known from history," Maria Zakharova said.

On May 31, in an interview, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the country will soon have the largest of NATO countries regular army in Europe and that this will significantly strengthen the security of Germany and its allies.

Due to its World War II past, Germany has traditionally shied away from a large military, but Russia's war on Ukraine-now in its fourth month-has made Berlin reconsider its role.