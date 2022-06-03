Number of monkeypox cases in U.S. doubled over past week - CDC

The number of monkeypox cases has more than doubled over the past week to 20 across 11 states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday.

That total includes both confirmed and suspected cases, with the latter being assumed to be monkeypox until proven otherwise. Officials expect the total to rise.

The CDC has detailed information for 17 cases, all but one of whom have been identified in gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men. Fourteen patients were individuals who recently traveled abroad .

Health officials have repeatedly emphasized that the virus is not limited to any one group, and to refrain from responding to the virus from a position of stigma.

Monkeypox usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling in the lymph nodes before a rash begins to form on the face and body. Symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear after exposure.

Hundreds of cases have been detected worldwide since cases were first detected in Europe and the US last month. The virus is endemic to western and central Africa.

The US currently has two vaccines to fight the virus in its national stockpile, and the CDC has begun distributing it to states.