Nearly 150 migrants rescued from Mediterranean

German rescue organization Sea-Watch said on Friday it had rescued nearly 150 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea.



The crew of the Sea-Watch 3 vessel brought 99 people on board from an inflatable boat and 49 from a wooden boat, the organization wrote on Twitter.



After two previous rescues, a total of just over 220 people are now on the rescue ship, the group said.



The civilian crews regularly take people from unsafe vessels in the Mediterranean, who are trying to travelling from the coasts of North Africa to reach Europe.



According to the United Nations, almost 680 migrants are dead or missing in the central Mediterranean so far this year.





