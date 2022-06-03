Many people injured after train accident in Slovakia

Many people were injured after a passenger train collided with a locomotive in Slovakia.



According to estimates by broadcaster TV Markiza, at least 100 people were injured on Friday evening.



The Ministry of Transport in Bratislava and the state railway company confirmed the accident to the news agency TASR, but did not give any information on the number of injured or dead.



On social media, police called on drivers to avoid the vicinity of the accident site near the northern Slovakian municipality of Strecno to facilitate access for fire and rescue vehicles.



The Ministry of Transport said that Transport Minister Andrej Dolezal was on his way to the site, which is close to an important railway junction.



There, railway lines from the country's interior to Bratislava and also those to the Czech Republic meet.







