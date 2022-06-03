German parliament agrees constitution change for massive army fund

German lawmakers have agreed to change the constitution, paving the way for a landmark €100-billion ($107-billion) investment in the armed forces.



The special fund for the military was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz just days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing that it was a "turning point in history."



The constitutional change was necessary to finance the huge military investment through loans. The German constitution normally limits the amount of new debt that a government can take on.



The proposal achieved the required two-thirds majority in the lower house, or Bundestag, on Friday after a deal between the centre-left coalition parties and the conservative opposition.



The constitutional change also requires two-thirds majority in the upper house.



