German parliament agrees constitution change for massive army fund

DPA WORLD
Published June 03,2022
German lawmakers have agreed to change the constitution, paving the way for a landmark €100-billion ($107-billion) investment in the armed forces.

The special fund for the military was announced by Chancellor Olaf Scholz just days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, arguing that it was a "turning point in history."

The constitutional change was necessary to finance the huge military investment through loans. The German constitution normally limits the amount of new debt that a government can take on.

The proposal achieved the required two-thirds majority in the lower house, or Bundestag, on Friday after a deal between the centre-left coalition parties and the conservative opposition.

The constitutional change also requires two-thirds majority in the upper house.