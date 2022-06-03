FM Kuleba: Ukraine ready to create necessary conditions to resume exports from Odesa

The Ukrainian foreign minister said Friday that his country is ready to do what is necessary to continue exports from the port of Odesa but cannot be sure that Russia will not disturb the process.

"The question is how to make sure that Russia doesn't abuse the trade route to attack the city of Odesa. No guarantees from Russia so far," Dymytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "We seek solutions together with the UN and partners."

Nearly 4,200 civilians have been killed and more than 5,000 injured in Ukraine since the war with Russia began Feb. 24, according to UN estimates.

The true toll is believed to be much higher.

More than 6.8 million people have been made refugees, while over 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.