Fighting rages as Zelensky admits fifth of Ukraine in Russian hands

A fifth of Ukraine is now under Russian occupation, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the eve of the 100th day since the Russian invasion began.



"As of today, 20% of our territory is under the control of the occupiers," Zelensky said in a video statement to the Luxembourg parliament on Thursday, the equivalent to 125,000 square kilometres.



"That's more than the entire Benelux," said Zelensky, using a common term used for Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. He also noted that the front line between the warring countries now extended over 1,000 kilometres.



Russian troops had occupied a total of some 3,260 communities - many of which had subsequently been liberated - since the invasion began in February, Zelensky said, adding that the Ukrainian army was determined to prevent the fall of the administrative centre of Severodonetsk, which has been the subject of fierce fighting for days in which Russian forces and separatist troops loyal to Moscow appear to have the upper hand.



"The situation is difficult, but it is better than yesterday. And it is under control," the deputy chief of Ukraine's general staff, Oleksiy Hromov, told journalists in Kiev.



The situation on the ground in Severodonetsk remained unclear, but both Ukrainian and Russian sources said that some 800 civilians were sheltering in bunkers underneath a chemical factory.



"These are locals who were asked to leave but refused. There are also children there, but not very many," Luhansk Governor Serhii Haidai told CNN.



Despite the advance of Russian troops through the city, the factory was reportedly being defended by Ukrainian soldiers.



A spokesperson for the pro-Russian separatists in Luhansk accused the Ukrainian forces of luring civilians into the factory and preventing them from leaving, in remarks reported by TASS.



Russia taking full control of Severodonetsk would be an important milestone in the conflict, as it would give Russia full control of the entire Donbass region, one of the key aims of its invasion.



On the 99th day of the invasion, four Russian cruise missiles struck railway infrastructure outside the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.



A missile attack overnight hit the towns of Stryi and Sambir, to the south-west of Lviv, he wrote on Telegram, adding that five people had been injured.



In the southern port city of Odessa, explosions were also heard in the early hours, though no further details were given. Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odessa region's military administration, only confirmed that there had been an air raid alert and cautioned local media not to publish reports of damage before official announcements were made.



In northern Ukraine, the governor of the Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said on his Telegram channel that rocket fire in the town of Krasnopillya had destroyed a residential building and injured three people.



Zelensky also noted in his speech that Ukraine already considered itself part of the European Union, adding: "I believe that Ukraine is already showing by its actions that it meets the European criteria."



Without mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name, he said: "You have to stop this individual from destroying European values. If we do not manage together to stop this man, then these are dark hours - dark hours that we have already experienced in the Second World War."



Zelensky once again called for further EU sanctions on Russia and the delivery of more heavy weaponry.



In a separate speech made via video link to a security conference in the Slovakian capital Bratislava, Zelensky said that about 100 Ukrainian soldiers were killed every day while attempting to defend their country.



The US, meanwhile, announced further sanctions on Russian oligarchs and prominent government officials, among them billionaire Alexei Mordashov and Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.



The US government also targeted Monaco-based yacht brokerage Imperial Yachts, for its alleged close links to Putin.



