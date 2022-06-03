Death toll in Brazil from heavy rains rises to 126

At least 126 people have died from landslides and floods caused by heavy rains in northeastern Brazil since May 25, local authorities said Thursday.

According to the Pernambuco Social Defense Secretariat, two other people are still missing as a result of the natural disasters in northeastern Pernambuco state.

Pernambuco Social Defense Secretary Humberto Freire said search and rescue efforts were approaching the final stage and they were intensifying all efforts to locate those missing.

At least 9,302 people have been driven from their homes and they stayed in 111 shelters in 27 cities.

In addition, 31 cities have declared a state of emergency as 51 cities across the state were damaged due to the heavy rains.

The heavy rains, which have been occurring since last week in Pernambuco, caused landslides and floods in various parts of the state.