Biden: We can confront inflation 'without sacrificing' economic gains

The latest batch of solid employment figures shows the United States can confront inflation while maintaining healthy economic growth, President Joe Biden said Friday.

"We've laid an economic foundation that's historically strong," Biden said, emphasizing the resiliency of the US economy despite rising consumer prices.

"Now we're moving forward to a new moment where we can build on that foundation -- build a future of stable, steady growth -- so we can bring down inflation without sacrificing all the historic gains we've made."