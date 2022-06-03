At least 128 dead in Brazil after storms and landslides

The death toll following Wednesday's landslides in Brazil triggered by heavy rain has risen to at least 128.



A 43-year-old woman was found on Friday in the greater Recife area, Brazilian media such as the news portal G1 and the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported. According to the reports, the fire department has now stopped the search.



According to the civil defence authorities, more than 9,000 people have since sought shelter in reception centres, and more than 100,000 have found accommodation with friends or family members.



In the greater Recife area, more than 200 millimetres of rain had fallen in 24 hours in some places, according to the state government.



On Friday, it rained heavily again. In Recife and several cities in the metropolitan region, such as Olinda and Jaboatão dos Guararapes, streets were flooded, according to G1. There was initially no information about injuries or deaths.



There have been numerous deaths in Brazil from landslides and floods in various states in recent months. At the end of February, more than 200 people were killed in Petrópolis in the Rio de Janeiro state.





