12 people still missing after train accident in southern Germany

Twelve people are still considered missing after a train accident near the southern German town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, according to Bavaria's state interior minister Joachim Herrmann.



"We are a little concerned that we still have reports of 12 missing person s that have not yet been worked through," he told broadcaster BR.



The people could be in the hospital, Herrmann said, as the identity of some badly injured patients could not be clarified yet. He hopes the police would be able to do so during the night.



Herrmann, however, did not rule out that there could more dead bodies under the derailed and overturned wagons. At least four people have been confirmed killed in the accident.





