Zelensky: Ukraine already 'de facto member' of European Union

"Ukraine has already become a de facto member of the EU. I believe that Ukraine is already showing by its actions that it meets the European criteria," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the Luxembourg parliament on Thursday.

