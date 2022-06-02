News
Zelensky: Ukraine already 'de facto member' of European Union
Published June 02,2022
Ukraine already considers itself part of the European Union, according to its President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"Ukraine has already become a de facto member of the EU," Zelensky said in a video address to the Luxembourg parliament on Thursday. "I believe that Ukraine is already showing by its actions that it meets the European criteria."
Without mentioning Russian President Vladimir Putin by name, he said: "You have to stop this individual from destroying European values. If we do not manage together to stop this man, then these are dark hours - dark hours that we have already experienced in the Second World War."
Zelensky called for further EU sanctions against Russia and the delivery of "more weapons, modern weapons."