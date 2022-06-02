 Contact Us
News World U.S. asks China to accept ILO mission to probe Xinjiang labour issues

Sheba Crocker -- The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva -- urged China to "accept a high-level tripartite mission to further investigate the allegations and provide full and unhindered access including meaningful, unrestricted and unsupervised access to all relevant organisations, individuals and locations implemented in the system of detention."

Published June 02,2022
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva called for China to accept a mission to probe what she described as "systemic violations of labour and human rights" in Xinjiang at an International Labour Organization meeting on Thursday.

