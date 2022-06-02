Ukrainian military reports continued fighting around Severodonetsk

The fighting around Severodonetsk, the provisional capital of eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region, was continuing on Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian military reports.



"The enemy is carrying out attacks in the locality of Severodonetsk," the Ukrainian general staff in Kiev announced in its daily situation report.



It is currently unclear how much of the city remains in Ukrainian hands, though Russian forces were reported to be in control of the city centre by late on Wednesday.



Despite being supported by grenade launchers, however, battles in the nearby villages of Bobrove and Ustynivka brought Russian troops little success, according to the report.



On the other hand, the Ukrainian military conceded that the Russian offensive in Komyshuvakha, an urban settlement south of the city of Lysychansk, the Russians' likely next objective, was at least "partially successful."



Lysychansk and Severodonetsk face each other across the Siversky Donets river and before the war formed twin cities with a combined total of 380,000 inhabitants.



The Russian offensive from the south suggested that Russian forces were hoping to avoid crossing the Siversky Donets River, according to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in Washington.



The Russian military has already made several unsuccessful attempts to cross the river using pontoon bridges.



The Ukrainian general staff also noted a failed Russian offensive outside the city of Slovyansk overnight, when Russian troops coming from the city of Lyman attempted to capture the village of Raihorodok, ultimately being repulsed by Ukrainian forces.



The area around the neighbouring cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk is the operational centre of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donbass region, and thus a key goal for Russian forces attempting to cement their control of eastern Ukraine.



Elsewhere on the front things remained relatively quiet overnight, the report said, though the Ukrainian general staff did confirm that its defensive positions in Donbass came under fire from Russian artillery once again.



