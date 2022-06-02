Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns Germany’s ‘baseless’ statements against Türkiye

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned and rejected Germany's "baseless" statements against Turkey.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç issued a statement in response to the remarks by deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Buchner.

"It is unacceptable that Germany falls into the provocative trap of Greece and participates in the smear campaign against Turkey," Bilgiç said.

"We will continue to defend our sovereignty against attempts by Greece to violate our country's airspace and to harass our aircraft in Turkish and international airspace through disregarding our NATO alliance," he noted.

"Greece is the only country in the world which claims more airspace than its territorial waters," said Bilgiç.

Based on this unlawful claim, it would be carelessness -- to put it mildly -- to describe flights within 6-10 miles (9-16 kilometers) of international airspace as a "violation of Greek airspace," he noted.

"If there is an actor that threatens the sovereignty, regional security and stability of its neighbor, it is Greece," said Bilgiç.

As a matter of fact, Greece is arming the islands close to Turkey, a move which is in contradiction with the 1923 Lausanne and 1947 Paris peace treaties, according to Bilgiç.

Bilgiç stressed that Greece maintains its "unlawful" and "unfair stance" that it can expand its territorial waters in the Aegean Sea beyond six nautical miles unilaterally, which is against the vital interests of Turkey and freedom of navigation.

"We expect Germany to invite Greece to act in accordance with international agreements, rather than making biased statements that do not comply with the spirit of alliance," Bilgiç added.