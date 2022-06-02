Qatar reiterates ‘readiness’ to contribute towards resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict

Qatar has reiterated its readiness to contribute to every international and regional effort to find a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Its pledge came during a meeting Wednesday held by Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Saudi capital Riyadh on the sidelines of a joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to support and develop them as well as the latest regional and international developments, especially the Russia-Ukraine war and its repercussions on global food security and the energy market, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement

Al Thani stressed Qatar's "keenness" to settle international disputes through peaceful means.

He also underscored "the need to ensure the safety of civilians and consider this a top priority."

Al Thani headed his country's delegation to the 152nd session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which was held Wednesday in Riyadh.

On the sidelines of the event, a meeting was held between the Ministerial Council and Lavrov.

Another meeting was also held between the council and the director of the Office of the Ukrainian President, Andriy Yermak, and Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba via video conference.

In a statement, the Gulf Ministerial Council affirmed that the GCC's position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis is based on the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter and the preservation of the international system based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and non-use of force or threats.

It also affirmed support for mediation efforts to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine through a political solution , giving priority to the language of dialogue and settling the conflict through negotiations.

According to UN estimates, at least 4,149 civilians have been killed and 4,945 injured in Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24, with the true toll believed to be much higher.

Over 6.8 million people have fled to other countries, while more than 7.7 million have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.





