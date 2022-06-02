Over 200 European firefighters to assist Greece with forest fires

More than 200 firefighters from other European countries will be based in Greece this summer to help battle forest fires, the European Commission announced on Thursday.



The first firefighters from Bulgaria, Germany and Romania are to arrive in Greece as of July 1, 2022. Additional personnel from Finland, France and Noway are due to follow.



The countries are also bringing technical equipment in support.



"It is clear that we are facing a global weather change and that requires us Europeans to respond jointly", European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said in a press release after agreeing on the support with Greek authorities.



Although Greece has receive support from other European countries in the past to tackle acute fires, this is the first time the European Commission is funding a stand-by presence.



The firefighters are to be based in different locations in Greece and rotate in and out of the country for 15 day shifts.



Greece has been repeatedly ravaged by devastating forest fires in recent years.



"In August 2021, Greece witnessed about 65 simultaneous forest firest per day with average temperatures often exceeding 40C," Lenarčič said.



A wildfire in the Greek region of Attica killed over 100 people in July 2018.



The firefighters' placement is coordinated and funded by the commission through the Civil Protection Mechanism under which EU and participating countries in distress can call on other nations for help.



