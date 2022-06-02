Japanese prime minister, French president speak over phone

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke by phone Wednesday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional developments.

During the call, which lasted about 25 minutes, Kishida described the two countries as "special partners" in global and regional issues.

He underlined that his country aims to cooperate with France in the realization of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision.

Macron said France supports Japan's stance on the Ukraine crisis hopes to deepen bilateral security and economic relations.

The leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in responding to Russia's continued aggression and providing assistance to the war-torn country.

Pointing out the importance of the two countries' cooperation in the preservation of the international order based on law, the two leaders also discussed food and energy security issues.