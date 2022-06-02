Italy calls for new EU migration policy ahead of ministerial meeting

Italy's interior minister has called for a change in European migration policy in the face of increased numbers of people reaching the EU via the Mediterranean.



"Europe must define as soon as possible a new policy for dealing with migration," Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told La Repubblica newspaper on Thursday. Italy could not be the only country willing to devote its resources to this issue, she added.



Her comments come ahead of a meeting of the interior ministers of the Mediterranean countries Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta and Cyprus to discuss migration in Venice on Friday and Saturday. Lamorgese says she expects a common position for a compromise on a new European migration policy.



The Italian government has long been calling for a change in the redistribution of people arriving in Europe. Every year, tens of thousands of migrants and refugees reach Italy by boat across the Mediterranean.



In April and May, their number increased significantly in relation to the respective months of the previous year, according to the ministry.



So far this year around 19,400 migrants have reached Italy by boat, up from just under 14,700 in the same period in 2021. Many continue their journey north.



Lamorgese also said Italy fulfils its international obligations within its search and rescue zone in the Mediterranean, offering safe harbours to vessels, after criticism from NGOs.



Private aid organizations working to save migrants who run into distress making the dangerous crossing regularly complain of having to wait a long time before being allocated to ports in Italy.



On Thursday, German rescue organization Sea-Watch reported that the crew of the Sea-Watch 3 had rescued almost 50 people from a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean early in the morning.



