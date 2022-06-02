Israeli army kills Palestinian teen in Ramallah

The Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian teen in the west of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

The ministry said in a statement that "a 17-year-old boy arrived at the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, with a bullet fired by the Israeli army that hit his chest in the village of al-Midya, near the Israeli separation wall, west of Ramallah."

"The doctors tried to save his life, but he succumbed to his critical injuries," the statement read.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the teen's name is Odeh Muhammad Odeh, and he was shot by an occupation patrol near the Israeli wall built on the village lands.

No confrontations or clashes were reported at the scene, they added.

Odeh is the second Palestinian killed on Thursday after the Israeli forces shot dead a young man during a raid on the Dheisheh refugee camp in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.