Germany to send air defence system, radar tracker to Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published June 02,2022

Germany is to supply Ukraine with multiple rocket launchers, a modern air defence system and a radar tracker to detect artillery, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers on Wednesday, after delays that have earned the country widespread criticism.



Germany plans to deliver four MARS II multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine from its military stocks, if possible by the end of June, in close coordination with the United States, dpa learned from government sources. The US will train Ukrainian soldiers to use the systems.



The Bundeswehr has been using the MARS II missile launchers, able to hit targets between 10 and 40 kilometres away, since 1990.



Berlin's pledge comes a day after the US committed to delivering HIMARS long-range artillery systems to Ukraine, as long as Kiev agreed not to attack targets on Russian territory.



Germany will also send Diehl's Iris-T air defence system, the most modern that Berlin has at its disposal, Scholz said. He said it would "put Ukraine in a position to protect an entire large city from Russian air attacks."



The German government's goal is to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not win" the war he started in Ukraine, Scholz said during a budget debate in the Bundestag. "Our goal is for Ukraine to be able to defend itself and succeed in doing so."



Berlin is also sending an early warning radar system, in moves that follow extensive criticism at home and abroad that Germany has refused to provide Ukraine with the heavy weaponry it needs to repel Russia's ongoing attacks.



Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the arms deliveries came in response to the latest advances by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.



"This is a new wave of destruction. It is also a new strategy of depopulation, of eradication of civilization in Donbass," she said.



Staying power was required when it came to providing military support to Ukraine, Baerbock said, noting that air defence systems, artillery and drones were needed most.



"Russia must not win this war, it must lose it strategically," Baerbock added, noting that Russia was breaking international law. "They want to destroy peace in Ukraine. That's why Ukraine must not lose under any circumstances - that means Ukraine must win."



So far, while Berlin has made anti-tank weapons, anti-aircraft missiles and machine guns and ammunition available to Kiev, it has failed to supply heavy weapons.



Seven self-propelled howitzers and 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks are yet to reach Kiev, despite Germany's promises.



Despite Scholz's weapons announcement, criticism continued on Wednesday as opposition leader Friedrich Merz blasted the chancellor, saying that in the European Union there was now only resentment, disappointment and "real annoyance" about Germany's behaviour in the conflict.



"You've been talking a bit more than usual lately, but you continue to say nothing," Merz said. He also criticized Scholz for saying Moscow must nott win the war, rather than simply stating "Ukraine must win this war."



Scholz rounded on Merz more aggressively than in the past, saying he only ever asked questions and never really took a position.



Ukraine has put Germany - the world's fifth-largest exporter of arms - under constant pressure to provide heavier and more modern weaponry.



But compared to other countries in Europe, Scholz's government was late to pledge such support, arguing that Berlin did not want to escalate the conflict and that laws prevented Germany from supplying weapons to combat zones.



Scholz finally promised to supply more powerful weaponry - such as anti-aircraft tanks and armoured howitzers - to Ukraine in May, saying these would not mark an escalation in the conflict but would allow Kiev to defend itself and therefore end the violence as soon as possible.







