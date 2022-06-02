FRENCH OFFICIALS FIND 124KG OF COCAINE IN CAVITY IN CARGO SHIPS HULL

Divers working for the French customs authorities discovered 124 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in a cavity in the hull of a cargo ship coming from Brazil.



The captain and the 23-member crew were arrested.



The ship was unloading chemical pulp in the port of La Rochelle in south-western France when customs officials checked the vessel, the authorities said on Thursday.



At a depth of 12 metres, the divers discovered an unusual strap sticking out of a grating covering a cavity that draws in cooling water. They looked closer at the cavity and discovered the hidden sacks.



Three divers helped the narcotics officials recover the bags.



