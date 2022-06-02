FRENCH OFFICIALS FIND 124KG OF COCAINE IN CAVITY IN CARGO SHIPS HULL

 Contact Us
Published June 02,2022
Divers working for the French customs authorities discovered 124 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden in a cavity in the hull of a cargo ship coming from Brazil.

The captain and the 23-member crew were arrested.

The ship was unloading chemical pulp in the port of La Rochelle in south-western France when customs officials checked the vessel, the authorities said on Thursday.

At a depth of 12 metres, the divers discovered an unusual strap sticking out of a grating covering a cavity that draws in cooling water. They looked closer at the cavity and discovered the hidden sacks.

Three divers helped the narcotics officials recover the bags.