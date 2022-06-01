Ukrainian military reports retaking communities near Kherson

Ukraine's army has reclaimed control of about 20 villages and communities near Kherson, the head of the region's military administration says.



The counterattacks were launched from Dnipropetrovsk in the north, said Hennadiy Lahuta, with Ukrainian forces continuing to push southwards.



The reports could not be independently verified. However, there have been a series of accounts in recent days of Ukrainian forces pushing towards Kherson, the only regional capital taken by Russia so far, even as Ukrainian forces suffer setbacks in the east.



