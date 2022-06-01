Turkish leader welcomes Pakistani premier with official ceremony

Turkey's president on Wednesday welcomed the Pakistani prime minister with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and a Turkish delegation welcomed Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation-currently on a three-day official visit to Turkey-at the presidential complex.

The leaders are set to have one-on-one talks before a meeting between the delegations, which will be followed by a signing ceremony of agreements and a joint news conference.

The leaders later will have a dinner together.

Among the participants in the ceremony were Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirisci, and other officials.