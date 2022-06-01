News World Some 675,000 refugees arrive in Britain after fleeing war in Ukraine

DPA WORLD Published June 01,2022

More than 65,000 people have arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes, Government figures show.



As of Sunday, some 65,700 refugees had arrived, including 23,100 people under the family scheme, and 42,600 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.



About 143,900 applications have been made for visas as of Monday, and 120,200 visas have been issued.



These include 46,000 applications under the family scheme, of which 40,300 visas have been granted, and 97,900 applications under the sponsorship scheme, of which 79,900 visas have been granted.



