Polling in South Korea underway for local elections

Polling is underway in South Korea to elect over 3,600 representatives for provincial and local councils across the country.

Eligible voters began casting their ballots at 6:00 a.m. local time and will continue doing so until 6:00 p.m., according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Election Commission has established 14,465 polling centers across the country where more than 44.3 million eligible voters will vote.

South Korea will elect 17 metropolitan mayors and provincial governors, 226 lower-level council heads, 779 members for provincial and metropolitan councils, and 2,602 members for lower-level local councils.

There are also byelections taking place for seven vacant seats of the National Assembly.

Two former presidential candidates -- Lee Jae-myung and Ahn Cheol-soo -- are also running in the byelections.

A tough contest is expected between the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).