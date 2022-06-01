Hungary confirms first monkeypox case

Hungary on Tuesday registered its first case of monkeypox.

The Central European country's chief medical officer, Cecilia Muller, said the patient is a 38-year-old man.

The zoonotic infection is caused by an orthopoxvirus and can be transmitted from animals to humans as well as human to human.

Symptoms can begin with a high fever, headaches, body aches and weakness. After about two days, blistering rashes and boils develop on the face, hands and feet.

Patients are advised to remain in isolation throughout the duration of the illness, which typically lasts two to four weeks.















